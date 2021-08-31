Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: I-40 traffic halted with semi-truck in flames in West Memphis

Semi-truck fire on I-40
Semi-truck fire on I-40(TDOT SmartWay)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are responding to a scene on I-40 where a semi-truck is in flames.

The fire is causing heavy traffic delays in West Memphis just across the Arkansas/Tennessee state line. All eastbound lanes are closed.

We are working to learn of any injuries.

It is unclear how long traffic is expected to be impacted.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder
Rainfall from Ida for the Mid-South
Ida weakens to low pressure system, expected to bring rain to the Mid-South
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Preston Buggs
City Watch for missing endangered 8-year-old boy canceled, found unharmed
Hurricane Ida continued coverage
Watch Live: Continuing coverage of Ida

Latest News

File Photo taken Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
71-year-old presumed dead after post-hurricane gator attack
Governor Bill Lee
Biden administration launches federal investigation into Tennessee mask policy
Mississippi Task Force 1
Mississippi Task Force reports several water rescues as Ida continues to weaken
Shelby County Health Department renewing health order with booster shot guidance
Shelby County Health Department renewing health order with booster shot guidance