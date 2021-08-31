Tate Co. man charged with murder in the shooting death of his daughter

TATE COUNTY, TMiss. (WMC) - A man is charged with murder after fatally shooting his daughter in Tate County.

Forrest Mouton, 71, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his 44-year-old daughter Carol Mouton Rayam.

The shooting happened Monday at a home on Tate-Panola Road. The Tate County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Mouton shortly before 4 p.m. Mouton said deputies and the coroner were needed because he shot his daughter.

When the first deputy arrived at the scene, Mouton surrendered. Rayam was found dead inside the home from a gunshot wound. Another adult relative was inside the home but was not physically injured.

Mouton is being held without bond in the Tate County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.