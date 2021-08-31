St. Jude Ironman 70.3 Memphis set to take place October 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The inaugural St. Jude Ironman 70.3 Memphis is scheduled to take place at Shelby Farms Park and the surrounding Memphis area Saturday, October 2.

The event was delayed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ironman 70.3 will take athletes on a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike, and 13.1-mile run beginning at Shelby Farms Park. Swimming, biking, and running will take place through Shelby County and into the Fayette County.

Volunteer opportunities for the event remain open. For additional information on volunteering and to sign up, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.