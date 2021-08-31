Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

St. Jude Ironman 70.3 Memphis set to take place October 2021

St. Jude Ironman 70.3 Memphis set to take place October 2021
St. Jude Ironman 70.3 Memphis set to take place October 2021(Source: St. Jude)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:54 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The inaugural St. Jude Ironman 70.3 Memphis is scheduled to take place at Shelby Farms Park and the surrounding Memphis area Saturday, October 2.

The event was delayed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ironman 70.3 will take athletes on a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike, and 13.1-mile run beginning at Shelby Farms Park. Swimming, biking, and running will take place through Shelby County and into the Fayette County.

Volunteer opportunities for the event remain open. For additional information on volunteering and to sign up, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida continued coverage
Watch Live: Continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Ida
Ida Track
Today is a First Alert Weather Day
William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Ida weakens to tropical storm, expected to bring heavy rain to the Mid-South
Breakdown: What is the strongest side of the hurricane

Latest News

Shelby County Health Department renewing health order with booster shot guidance
Shelby County Health Department renewing health order with booster shot guidance
Man dead after Whitehaven shooting; one person detained
Man dead after Whitehaven shooting; one person detained
DA’s office to release video showing shooting death of man killed by Memphis security guard
DA’s office to release video showing shooting death of man killed by Memphis security guard
Alvin Motley
DA’s office to release video showing shooting death of man killed by Memphis security guard