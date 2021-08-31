Showers moving east this morning

Advertise with Us
By Spencer Denton
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:06 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ida is a weakening low pressure system that will continue to move northeast out of the Mid-South today. Expect early clouds will showers east of Memphis this morning, then partial clearing in spots this afternoon. Highs will range from the 70s in northeast Mississippi up to Selmer to mid 80s in eastern Arkansas. Winds will be northeast 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds north at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the mid 60s.

LATE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s with low humidity.

WEEKEND: Partly cloudy both days with highs around 90. A stray shower can’t be ruled out Sunday, but it’s a small chance at this time.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

