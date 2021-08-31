Shelby County Health Department renewing health order with booster shot guidance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) is renewing its current health order Tuesday.

Health Order 25 goes into effect at noon.

This will keep restrictions, like indoor mask mandates, in place and strongly encourages employers to require COVID-19 vaccination or regular COVID-19 testing. The new health order also gives more guidance about how third doses and booster shots will be made available in the county.

Third doses are available and recommended for people who are immunocompromised. Booster doses are set to become available to others this fall.

View more about Health Order 25 here.

