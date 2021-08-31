Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bride spent her wedding night in jail after guests outside of her wedding reception venue in Memphis started fighting.

A police report says the bride, Miya Pugh, screamed at those outside her reception that they had ruined her wedding.

Police say eight different fights were underway on Summer Avenue late Friday night as 20 to30 intoxicated people battled it out. As police began detaining guests, officers say Pugh went from docile to combative with police, biting one officer.

The bride and three others face a long list of charges, including aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida continued coverage
Watch Live: Continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Ida
Ida Track
Today is a First Alert Weather Day
William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Ida weakens to tropical storm, expected to bring heavy rain to the Mid-South
Breakdown: What is the strongest side of the hurricane

Latest News

Gov. Tate Reeves and other emergency officials discuss Hurricane Ida.
‘We haven’t had that loss of human life’ Miss officials react after Hurricane Ida makes landfall
Man dead after Whitehaven shooting; one person detained
Man dead after Whitehaven shooting; one person detained
Shelby County Health Department renewing health order with booster shot guidance
Mid-South agencies prepped for remnants of Hurricane Ida
Mid-South agencies prepped for remnants of Hurricane Ida