Service member killed in Afghanistan has West Memphis ties

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the 13 American service members killed in Afghanistan held ties to Eastern Arkansas.

According to a news release, USMC SSGT Taylor Hoover, 31, was the nephew of West Memphis Pastor Jeremey and his wife Heather Soto, who both served with Victory Church of the Mid-South in Marion.

For those who wish to convey sympathies to the family, register books are available for the public to sign at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home, 201 Pine Street, starting Monday.

Condolence correspondences will also be accepted and forwarded to the immediate family.

The books are available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until Friday, Sept. 3.

