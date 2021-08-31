Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Service member killed in Afghanistan has West Memphis ties

USMC SSGT Taylor Hoover
USMC SSGT Taylor Hoover(Roller-Citizens Funeral Home)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the 13 American service members killed in Afghanistan held ties to Eastern Arkansas.

According to a news release, USMC SSGT Taylor Hoover, 31, was the nephew of West Memphis Pastor Jeremey and his wife Heather Soto, who both served with Victory Church of the Mid-South in Marion.

For those who wish to convey sympathies to the family, register books are available for the public to sign at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home, 201 Pine Street, starting Monday.

Condolence correspondences will also be accepted and forwarded to the immediate family.

The books are available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until Friday, Sept. 3.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida continued coverage
Watch Live: Continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Ida
Ida Track
Today is a First Alert Weather Day
William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Ida weakens to tropical storm, expected to bring heavy rain to the Mid-South
Breakdown: What is the strongest side of the hurricane

Latest News

Shelby County Health Department renewing health order with booster shot guidance
Shelby County Health Department renewing health order with booster shot guidance
Man dead after Whitehaven shooting; one person detained
Man dead after Whitehaven shooting; one person detained
DA’s office to release video showing shooting death of man killed by Memphis security guard
DA’s office to release video showing shooting death of man killed by Memphis security guard
St. Jude Ironman 70.3 Memphis set to take place October 2021
St. Jude Ironman 70.3 Memphis set to take place October 2021
Alvin Motley
DA’s office to release video showing shooting death of man killed by Memphis security guard