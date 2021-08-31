Police report string of violent crime within in hours in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers are reporting a string of violent crimes reported within hours of one another in Dyersburg. The Dyersburg Police Department says four people were stabbed, one of which died, and a man was found shot to death over the weekend.

The agency says around 1:52 a.m. on August 28, four stabbing victims were found in the parking lot of Chequers Bar on South Main Avenue. The stabbings were the result of an altercation that happened as the group was leaving the bar, according to police.

All four victims were rushed to the hospital where 22-year-old Jadarius Jenkins died of his injuries. The other three victims, at last check, were in critical condition.

Dyersburg police arrested 25-year-old Robert Chesser in connection to the stabbings. He is facing charges of first-degree murder and three counts of criminal attempt first-degree murder.

Around 4:49 a.m. a man was found dead on the side of the road after being shot. Investigators say the man’s bike was lying next to his body. He has been identified as Kenneth Griffin, 43.

No suspect information is available in Griffin’s case. If you have any information, call 311, 285-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS.

