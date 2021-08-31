Police: 2-year-old dies in suspected accidental shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 2-year-old boy died over two months ago after suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Memphis police.

Investigators say the child, identified as Deshun Mitchell, was dead when officers arrived on the scene near Ridgeway Road on July 16.

Preliminary information suggests the child may have found a gun within the home and fired it, police say.

The incident is still under investigation.

