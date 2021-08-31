Advertise with Us
Police: 2-year-old dies in suspected accidental shooting

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office(Pixabay)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 2-year-old boy died over two months ago after suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Memphis police.

Investigators say the child, identified as Deshun Mitchell, was dead when officers arrived on the scene near Ridgeway Road on July 16.

Preliminary information suggests the child may have found a gun within the home and fired it, police say.

The incident is still under investigation.

