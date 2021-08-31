Nonstop Memphis-Cancun flight to resume in Summer 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An exclusive nonstop flight from the Bluff City to Cancun is set to resume next year.

Vacation Express says it’s resuming the weekly flight in May of 2022.

It will depart on Sundays from May 22 through July 31, giving passengers six nights to enjoy a vacation.

“We were excited to see Vacation Express resume this popular service this year, and we know this will be a welcome option for our passengers next summer,” said Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority.

Flight schedule:

Memphis to Cancun (Sunday)

Departs: 8:00 a.m.

Arrives: 10:55 a.m.

Cancun to Memphis (Saturday)

Departs: 6:30 p.m.

Arrives: 8:55 p.m.

Vacation Express says it also offers flights and vacation packages online, or you can call 800-309-4717.

