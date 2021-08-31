Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Nonstop Memphis-Cancun flight to resume in Summer 2022

Airplane generic (Source: Pexels)
Airplane generic (Source: Pexels)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An exclusive nonstop flight from the Bluff City to Cancun is set to resume next year.

Vacation Express says it’s resuming the weekly flight in May of 2022.

It will depart on Sundays from May 22 through July 31, giving passengers six nights to enjoy a vacation.

“We were excited to see Vacation Express resume this popular service this year, and we know this will be a welcome option for our passengers next summer,” said Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners for the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority.

Flight schedule:

Memphis to Cancun (Sunday)

Departs:               8:00 a.m.

Arrives:                10:55 a.m.

Cancun to Memphis (Saturday)

Departs:               6:30 p.m.

Arrives:                8:55 p.m.

Vacation Express says it also offers flights and vacation packages online, or you can call 800-309-4717.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Weather
Ida weakens to low pressure system, expected to bring rain to the Mid-South
William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Preston Buggs
City Watch for missing endangered 8-year-old boy canceled, found unharmed
Hurricane Ida continued coverage
Watch Live: Continuing coverage of Ida

Latest News

Memphis Botanic Garden fall sale
Fall plant sale makes a return to Memphis Botanic Garden
Police report string of violent crime within in hours in Dyersburg
Weather
Ida weakens to low pressure system, expected to bring rain to the Mid-South
Magic Johnson in Shelby County
Magic Johnson talks about the importance of vaccines and education