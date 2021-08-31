Mississippi Task Force reports several water rescues as Ida continues to weaken

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The remnants of Ida are moving through the Mid-South right now bringing some rain and wind.

Mississippi Task Force 1 remains down in the Gulf Coast, the team is well. They’ve been in boat teams and have been responding to requests for assistance.

The team of 35 consists of several Mid-South departments such as the Lafayette and DeSoto County Emergency Management Agency, the Southaven, Olive Branch and Lafayette County Fire Department.

The latest update from the team stated they have conducted several missions yesterday in Hancock County.

Two boat squads were sent to Pearl River County-- they integrated into local response and began operational planning to address any needs that arise in that area.

“They were deployed to Hancock County Mississippi and they are seeing damage around there mainly due to wind. They did perform several rescues last night during the night and did rescuing stranded motorist this morning,” said DeSoto County EMA Deputy Director Josh Harper.

They have performed several water rescues from homes and vehicles and helped people who were trapped in homes by fallen trees.

As of late Monday, both Harper and the Mid-South Red Cross chapter reported there were no reports of evacuees from Southeast Louisiana or Mississippi. Action News 5 will be checking in with them to see if that has changed.

