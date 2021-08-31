Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mississippi Task Force reports several water rescues as Ida continues to weaken

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The remnants of Ida are moving through the Mid-South right now bringing some rain and wind.

Mississippi Task Force 1 remains down in the Gulf Coast, the team is well. They’ve been in boat teams and have been responding to requests for assistance.

The team of 35 consists of several Mid-South departments such as the Lafayette and DeSoto County Emergency Management Agency, the Southaven, Olive Branch and Lafayette County Fire Department.

The latest update from the team stated they have conducted several missions yesterday in Hancock County.

Two boat squads were sent to Pearl River County-- they integrated into local response and began operational planning to address any needs that arise in that area.

“They were deployed to Hancock County Mississippi and they are seeing damage around there mainly due to wind. They did perform several rescues last night during the night and did rescuing stranded motorist this morning,” said DeSoto County EMA Deputy Director Josh Harper.

They have performed several water rescues from homes and vehicles and helped people who were trapped in homes by fallen trees.

As of late Monday, both Harper and the Mid-South Red Cross chapter reported there were no reports of evacuees from Southeast Louisiana or Mississippi. Action News 5 will be checking in with them to see if that has changed.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder
Rainfall from Ida for the Mid-South
Ida weakens to tropical depression, expected to bring rain to the Mid-South
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Preston Buggs
City Watch for missing endangered 8-year-old boy canceled, found unharmed
Hurricane Ida continued coverage
Watch Live: Continuing coverage of Ida

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
Showers moving east this morning
Hurricane Ida continued coverage
Watch Live: Continuing coverage of Ida
Rainfall from Ida for the Mid-South
Ida weakens to tropical depression, expected to bring rain to the Mid-South