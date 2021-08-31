Mid-South agencies prepped for remnants of Hurricane Ida

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - As Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, Mississippi Task Force 1 was ready on the Gulf Coast to assist.

“They were deployed to Hancock County Mississippi and they are seeing damage around there mainly due to wind,” said Josh Harper, DeSoto County EMA deputy director Josh Harper. “They did perform several rescues last night during the night and did rescuing stranded motorist this morning.”

The team of 35 consists of members from the Lafayette and DeSoto County emergency management agencies and the Southaven, Olive Branch, and Lafayette County fire departments.

Harper added they are moving some personnel to Pike County in case of any flooding and says crews will assess how much help is needed and where.

Both Harper and Abigail Okui, disaster program manager for the Mid-South Red Cross chapter, say there are no reports of evacuees from Southeast Louisiana or Mississippi.

“We do have one of our shelter partners on the ready. If someone was to need a Red Cross shelter, they can call 1-800-REDCROSS or they can call our local number 901-726-1690,” Okui said.

Okui says they are closely watching the storm, which is set to pass through Middle Tennessee and will be ready to assist with efforts there if needed.

Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) says it has crews on standby. As of now, no crews have been sent down to assist with damage.

“We can not release any of our crews until we know if we need them. If we get hit by the storm then we will need all crews. If it’s a light hit, believe me we are going to be more than happy to go down and help them,” said Gale Jones Carson, vice president of community & external affairs at MLGW.

MLGW has 20 crews, 52 contract tree trimming crews, and six outside crews at the ready.

