Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man dead after Whitehaven shooting; one person detained

Man dead after Whitehaven shooting; one person detained
Man dead after Whitehaven shooting; one person detained(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a shooting Monday night.

The shooting happened at a home on Hodge Road in Whitehaven.

Memphis police say the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police say a man has been detained.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida continued coverage
Watch Live: Continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Ida
Ida Track
Today is a First Alert Weather Day
William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder
Breakdown: What is the strongest side of the hurricane
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Ida weakens to tropical storm, expected to bring heavy rain to the Mid-South

Latest News

Shelby County Health Department renewing health order with booster shot guidance
Mid-South agencies prepped for remnants of Hurricane Ida
Mid-South agencies prepped for remnants of Hurricane Ida
Governor Bill Lee
Biden administration launches federal investigation into Tennessee mask policy
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19