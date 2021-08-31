Man dead after Whitehaven shooting; one person detained
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a shooting Monday night.
The shooting happened at a home on Hodge Road in Whitehaven.
Memphis police say the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.
Police say a man has been detained.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.