Man dead after Whitehaven shooting; one person detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in a shooting Monday night.

The shooting happened at a home on Hodge Road in Whitehaven.

Memphis police say the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police say a man has been detained.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 4042 Hodge Road. One unresponsive male shooting victim was located. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have one male detained. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 31, 2021

