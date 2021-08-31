Advertise with Us
Magic Johnson talks about the importance of vaccines and education

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NBA legend Magic Johnson has a message for Shelby County families: get vaccinated.

“It’s very important we get vaccinated, not only for yourself but also for the community,” said Johnson. “The numbers are too high in our community and we need to bring them down, so please get vaccinated.”

Shelby County Schools sent Action News 5 videos showing Johnson meeting with school leaders.

He talked about the importance of education and says he values education even over sports.

“Thank God I had a great mom and dad, number one, who stressed education. Superintendent Ray, you would like that,” he said. “You know I’m coming down the middle no looking like Penny Hardaway like he used to do. Bam, bam, bam. And my parents said ‘OK you can no look all you want but those grades better be good.’”

Johnson also talked about the importance of giving back to the community.

Shelby County Health Department renewing health order with booster shot guidance
