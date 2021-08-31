Judge blocks release of video showing man fatally shot by Memphis security guard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge has blocked the release of video in the shooting death of a man at a Memphis gas station.

Memphis police say Alvin Motley was shot and killed August 7 by Gregory Livingston, a security guard working at the Kroger gas station on Poplar Avenue. Investigators believe an argument over loud music led to the shooting.

The district attorney general of Nashville, who has been assigned this case, announced plans that he would release video evidence showing the shooting death of Motley.

Judge Montesi entered a temporary restraining order prohibiting the state’s release of the videos to the family and public. He did indicate that he would consider the defendant’s motion for protective order as well as the state’s response to the motion with plans to render a ruling next week.

Livingston is charged with second-degree murder.

