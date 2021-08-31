Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Judge blocks release of video showing man fatally shot by Memphis security guard

Alvin Motley
Alvin Motley(WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A judge has blocked the release of video in the shooting death of a man at a Memphis gas station.

Memphis police say Alvin Motley was shot and killed August 7 by Gregory Livingston, a security guard working at the Kroger gas station on Poplar Avenue. Investigators believe an argument over loud music led to the shooting.

The district attorney general of Nashville, who has been assigned this case, announced plans that he would release video evidence showing the shooting death of Motley.

Judge Montesi entered a temporary restraining order prohibiting the state’s release of the videos to the family and public. He did indicate that he would consider the defendant’s motion for protective order as well as the state’s response to the motion with plans to render a ruling next week.

Livingston is charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Weather
Ida weakens to low pressure system, expected to bring rain to the Mid-South
William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder
Hurricane Ida continued coverage
Watch Live: Continuing coverage of Ida
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings

Latest News

Number of children under 18 admitted to the hospital for COVID in Arkansas, by month - 8/31/21
Arkansas sees increase in COVID-19 cases with start of school year
File - In this Aug. 26, 2019, file photo, Salt Lake City Mosquito Abatement District biologist...
Cooling Temperatures Doesn’t Mean Mosquitos Have Gone Away in the Panhandle
496 students with COVID-19, over 1,400 quarantined in DeSoto County Schools
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
Police: 2-year-old dies in suspected accidental shooting