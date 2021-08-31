Advertise with Us
Fall plant sale makes a return to Memphis Botanic Garden

Memphis Botanic Garden fall sale
Memphis Botanic Garden fall sale(Memphis Botanic Garden)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Botanic Garden Fall Plant Sale is making its return this October.

The garden says shoppers can make a reservation to shop in person on October 8 and October 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. And the nursery will be open beginning October 11 through October 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last.

The sale will include autumn-centered plant life such as pumpkins, mums, pansies and more to brighten up your landscape.

Capacity limitations, social distancing and masks wearing will be enforced for this event. Masks are required to be worn indoors while at the garden and are recommended in areas where social distancing may not be possible regardless of vaccination status.

Memphis Botanic Garden members can begin reserving a chance for in-person shopping on September 14 at 10 a.m. Reservations will be open to the general public on September 17.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/plantsale/

