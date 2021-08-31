DA’s office to release video showing shooting death of man killed by Memphis security guard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Video evidence that shows the shooting death of a man at a Kroger gas station in Memphis will be released.

Memphis police say Alvin Motley was shot and killed August 7 by Gregory Livingston, a security guard working at the Kroger gas station on Poplar Avenue. Investigators believe an argument over loud music led to the shooting.

The district attorney general of Nashville, who has been assigned this case, will release that video to Motley’s family and the public on Friday.

Livingston is charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.