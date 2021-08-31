Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

DA’s office to release video showing shooting death of man killed by Memphis security guard

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Video evidence that shows the shooting death of a man at a Kroger gas station in Memphis will be released.

Memphis police say Alvin Motley was shot and killed August 7 by Gregory Livingston, a security guard working at the Kroger gas station on Poplar Avenue. Investigators believe an argument over loud music led to the shooting.

The district attorney general of Nashville, who has been assigned this case, will release that video to Motley’s family and the public on Friday.

Livingston is charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida continued coverage
Watch Live: Continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Ida
Ida Track
Today is a First Alert Weather Day
William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Ida weakens to tropical storm, expected to bring heavy rain to the Mid-South
Breakdown: What is the strongest side of the hurricane

Latest News

Shelby County Health Department renewing health order with booster shot guidance
Shelby County Health Department renewing health order with booster shot guidance
Man dead after Whitehaven shooting; one person detained
Man dead after Whitehaven shooting; one person detained
DA’s office to release video showing shooting death of man killed by Memphis security guard
DA’s office to release video showing shooting death of man killed by Memphis security guard
St. Jude Ironman 70.3 Memphis set to take place October 2021
St. Jude Ironman 70.3 Memphis set to take place October 2021