Cool, dry pattern setting in for the rest of the week

By Ron Childers
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Slightly cooler and drier air from the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains will filter into the Mid-South behind the remnants of Ida and remain through the rest of the week. A southerly flow will return this weekend making for a warmer and muggier holiday weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a light West wind and lows in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated showers, a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny each day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 90 and lows near 70. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, highs near 90, and lows in the low 70s. Labor Day will be partly cloudy along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, highs near 90, and lows in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

