Cool, dry pattern setting in for the rest of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Slightly cooler and drier air from the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains will filter into the Mid-South behind the remnants of Ida and remain through the rest of the week. A southerly flow will return this weekend making for a warmer and muggier holiday weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a light West wind and lows in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated showers, a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny each day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 90 and lows near 70. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, highs near 90, and lows in the low 70s. Labor Day will be partly cloudy along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, highs near 90, and lows in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.