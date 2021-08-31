Mainly clouds with a few showers east

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The remnants of Ida will continue to move off to the northeast of the Mid-South. Skies will remain cloudy early in the day but we may see some breaks in the clouds this afternoon. It will remain breezy with speeds at 10-20 mph through evening.

TODAY: Cloudy early then some clearing this afternoon along with a north wind 10-20 and high temperatures in the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: A few clouds with a light northwest wind and lows again near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and winds out of the southwest 5-10 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND & LABOR DAY: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows near 70. Labor Day will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with highs again near 90.

