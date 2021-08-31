Biden administration launches federal investigation into Tennessee mask policy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Department of Education announced a civil rights investigation into Tennessee’s school mask policy.

The state’s policy, outlined in an executive order signed by Governor Bill Lee August 16, allows parents to opt their children out of school mask mandates.

The investigation comes as data Action News 5 uncovered shows new COVID-19 cases among school-age children in Shelby County soared by 88 percent since the start of the school year.

Federal investigators with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights will determine whether Tennessee schools, by following the governor’s opt-out order, are discriminating against students with disabilities who are at heightened risk for severe illness from COVID-19 by preventing them from safely accessing in-person education. Such action could be a violation of federal law, the department said.

“The department has heard from parents from across the country, particularly parents of students with disabilities and with underlying medical conditions, about how state bans on universal indoor masking are putting their children at risk and preventing them from accessing in-person learning equally,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “It’s simply unacceptable that state leaders are putting politics over the health and education of the students they took an oath to serve. The department will fight to protect every student’s right to access in-person learning safely and the rights of local educators to put in place policies that allow all students to return to the classroom full-time in-person safely this fall.”

State leaders learned about the investigation in a letter sent to Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn from Suzanne B. Goldberg, the acting assistant secretary for civil rights at the U.S. Department of Education.

In the letter, Goldberg told Schwinn the investigation “will focus on whether, in light of this policy, students with disabilities who are at heightened risk for severe illness from COVID-19 are prevented from safely returning to in-person education, in violation of federal law.”

The investigation comes on the heels of two federal lawsuits that were filed over the governor’s order, including one by the Shelby County Government.

Lee issued the executive order after lawmakers in his own party, including Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton, called for a special session to ban school mask mandates.

Instead, the governor created a formal path for parents to opt their kids out.

“No one cares more about the health and the well-being of a child than that child’s parent,” Lee said.

But his order was met with criticism from parents, teachers, and doctors across Tennessee.

“Governor Lee’s executive order is a threat to our communities,” said parent Fanny Sung Whelan.

On Monday, during a press conference with labor union leaders, they renewed their calls for the governor to change course.

“We’re asking the governor to resend his executive order,” said Danette Stokes, a second-grade teacher and president of the United Education Association of Shelby County.

Memphis State Senator Raumesh Akbari, chair of the Senate Democratic Caucus, also called on the governor to suspend his order.

“Gov. Bill Lee’s administration should immediately suspend its order negating local mask rules in schools until this federal investigation concludes,” said Akbari. “All our students, including those who have underlying health conditions, deserve access to safe learning conditions.”

There are no signs the governor is considering rescinding his order. But there are signs COVID-19 is spreading among children.

Action News 5 reviewed five weeks of data from the Tennessee Department of Health. We found 3,153 new cases reported among school-age children in Shelby County during the first three weeks of school.

That’s an 88 percent increase from the previous three weeks when 1,674 new cases were reported.

Lee declined to comment on the federal investigation Monday.

“Our teams are reviewing that so I can’t comment on that until we investigate further the particular claims in the letter,” said Lee.

Goldberg said federal investigators will contact the Tennessee Department of Education within a week to request data and information necessary for the investigation.

