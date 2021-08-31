Attempted escape one of four incidents reported in less than a week at Wilder Youth Development Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another group of teens at the Wilder Youth Development Center attempted to escape overnight.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says just after midnight four to five teens reportedly escaped their dorms and were trying to scale the outer security fence to break free.

Investigators say security personnel was trying to contain the situation while Fayette County deputies set up a perimeter.

FCSO says multiple detainees were seen running around the yard and a rope made of sheets was thrown over a fence.

Shortly after 3 a.m. all detainees were captured and secured.

The agency says this is the fourth incident the facility has reported within less than a week.

On August 28, 11 detainees allegedly locked themselves inside a dorm after taking a guard’s cell phone. On August 24, two detainees refused to lock down in a high-risk dorm and on August 23 two to three detainees took a guard’s cell phone and locked themselves in a dorm.

FCSO and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were called to assist in all four of these incidents.

