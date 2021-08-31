Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Attempted escape one of four incidents reported in less than a week at Wilder Youth Development Center

Wilder Youth Development Center
Wilder Youth Development Center(WMC)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another group of teens at the Wilder Youth Development Center attempted to escape overnight.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says just after midnight four to five teens reportedly escaped their dorms and were trying to scale the outer security fence to break free.

Investigators say security personnel was trying to contain the situation while Fayette County deputies set up a perimeter.

FCSO says multiple detainees were seen running around the yard and a rope made of sheets was thrown over a fence.

Shortly after 3 a.m. all detainees were captured and secured.

The agency says this is the fourth incident the facility has reported within less than a week.

On August 28, 11 detainees allegedly locked themselves inside a dorm after taking a guard’s cell phone. On August 24, two detainees refused to lock down in a high-risk dorm and on August 23 two to three detainees took a guard’s cell phone and locked themselves in a dorm.

FCSO and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were called to assist in all four of these incidents.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Weather
Ida weakens to low pressure system, expected to bring rain to the Mid-South
William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Hurricane Ida continued coverage
Watch Live: Continuing coverage of Ida

Latest News

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 31
344 of just over 900 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County are among children
Airplane generic (Source: Pexels)
Nonstop Memphis-Cancun flight to resume in Summer 2022
Memphis Botanic Garden fall sale
Fall plant sale makes a return to Memphis Botanic Garden
Police report string of violent crime within in hours in Dyersburg