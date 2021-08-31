Advertise with Us
Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Texas

An AMBER Alert was issued for Ashlynn Wells (R) and Desmond Wells (L). Police are looking for...
By Hannah Hall and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RUSK, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday morning for 10-year-old Ashlynn Wells and 11-year-old Desmond Wells.

According to the alert, the two children were last seen around 1:15 p.m. Monday near Highway 84 West in Rusk, in East Texas, KWTX reported.

Police are also looking for 32-year-old Jesse Ray Schmidt, who they believe is driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with the Texas license plate BNX6155.

Ashlynn was last seen wearing a peach T-shirt, peach shorts and pink and gray Nike shoes. Desmond was last seen wearing a blue and black shirt, gray shorts and wolverine hiking boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 683-2271.

