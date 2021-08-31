Advertise with Us
496 students with COVID-19, over 1,400 quarantined in DeSoto County Schools

(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County Schools say there are hundreds of students with COVID-19 and more than 1,400 quarantined.

For the week of August 23-27, 496 students tested positive for the virus and 1,410 students are newly quarantined as a result of close contact at school.

Two of the district’s schools have more than 100 students in quarantine. The highest number is 287 at Lewisburg Middle School. Lewisburg Middle also has the highest number of positive cases at 53.

DCS says 82 staff members also tested positive last week.

The district says the numbers it provides “do not include students who are quarantined by the Mississippi State Department of Health for situations that are not school-related.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

