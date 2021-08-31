Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

344 of just over 900 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County are among children

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 31
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 31(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just over 900 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Shelby County Tuesday morning, over twice the number of cases reported on Monday.

The Shelby County Health Department says there’s also an additional 344 pediatric cases across the county. Throughout the duration of the pandemic, over 19,500 children have contracted the deadly virus.

The health department has started breaking down active cases in the area. As of Monday, there are 8,808 total active cases and 3,252 of those are among children.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Shelby County has seen 155,549 total cases with a death toll of 1,862.

The latest weekly test positivity rate is at 21.3% for the county, a minor drop from the previous week’s rate of 21.5%.

Health leaders say the current surge overtaking the Mid-South won’t be done until hospitalizations are down as the health care system continues to be swamped with patients.

The latest health care resource tracking data shows both acute care (94%) and ICU utilization (97%) are both in the red zone.

Healthcare Resource Tracking System - SCHD
Healthcare Resource Tracking System - SCHD(SCHD)

Until that downturn happens, the talk of vaccine uptake is ongoing. The county’s vaccine data is listed below:

  • 463,329 total people vaccinated
  • 93,672 people partially vaccinated
  • 369,657 people fully vaccinated
  • 818,745 total vaccinations administered
  • 13,792 vaccinations reported within last seven days

The goal for the county is to have 700,000 people vaccinated to reach “herd immunity.”

On Monday, Shelby County Health Department renewed its health order with updated mask guidance and new information on when the county will make third doses of the vaccine and booster shots available to residents.

For more information and data on COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit http://shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Weather
Ida weakens to low pressure system, expected to bring rain to the Mid-South
William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
Hurricane Ida continued coverage
Watch Live: Continuing coverage of Ida

Latest News

Magic Johnson in Shelby County
Magic Johnson talks about the importance of vaccines and education
Governor Bill Lee
Biden administration launches federal investigation into Tennessee mask policy
About 37% of the country's ICU patients had COVID-19 in the week of Aug. 23-29, a number that's...
COVID-19 vaccine effectively protects against hospitalization, CDC data shows
Shelby County Health Department renewing health order with booster shot guidance
Shelby County Health Department renewing health order with booster shot guidance