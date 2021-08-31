18-year-old shoots man in domestic dispute outside Coahoma County casino

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Authorities in Coahoma County say an 18-year-old woman shot a man Monday night in the parking lot of the Isle Capri Casino.

According to the release on the investigation, deputies arrived on the scene to find 36-year-old Robert Howard had been shot. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital in Memphis with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, identified as Valeria Hope, was not arrested.

The CCSO says the incident is suspected to be a domestic dispute.

The investigation is ongoing.

