18-year-old shoots man in domestic dispute outside Coahoma County casino

The Isle of Capri opened its doors on Aug. 1, 1992. It was the first dockside casino in Mississippi.(Museum of Gaming History)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:05 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Authorities in Coahoma County say an 18-year-old woman shot a man Monday night in the parking lot of the Isle Capri Casino.

According to the release on the investigation, deputies arrived on the scene to find 36-year-old Robert Howard had been shot. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital in Memphis with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, identified as Valeria Hope, was not arrested.

The CCSO says the incident is suspected to be a domestic dispute.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

