18-year-old shoots man in domestic dispute outside Coahoma County casino
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:05 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Authorities in Coahoma County say an 18-year-old woman shot a man Monday night in the parking lot of the Isle Capri Casino.
According to the release on the investigation, deputies arrived on the scene to find 36-year-old Robert Howard had been shot. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital in Memphis with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect, identified as Valeria Hope, was not arrested.
The CCSO says the incident is suspected to be a domestic dispute.
The investigation is ongoing.
