Tennessee schools can request remote learning due to virus

(KEYC News Now)
By By ADRIAN SAINZ
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee’s education commissioner says classrooms and schools facing a surge in COVID-19 cases and quarantines can request a temporary shift to remote instruction if their districts can show a need.

In a letter dated Friday, Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said that while she remains committed to in-person instruction, schools and classrooms can now seek a waiver to state Board of Education rules that prevent districts from unilaterally requiring students to implement remote learning.

The letter comes as some school districts in Tennessee were forced to close due to an increase in coronavirus cases and quarantines.

