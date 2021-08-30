Advertise with Us
Security guard dies, attempted murder charge upgraded to second-degree

Darryle Tate mugshot
Darryle Tate mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police reported that Darryle Tate was involved in a shooting earlier this month.

According to an affidavit, Tate was involved in a fight with Alexander Reddit. Reddit attempt to use a taser on Tate and Tate pulled his own handgun, shooting Reddit in the head. Reddit was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police reported Sunday that Reddit did not survive his injuries and that Tate’s charges were being upgraded from attempted murder to second-degree murder and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

