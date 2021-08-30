Robbers ram car into business, steal nail guns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded an alarm of a break in on Shelby Drive Saturday morning.

Officers surveillance revealed that suspects pulled up in the rear of a business in a gray or primer-colored 2016 Dodge Charger and proceeded to ram the loading dock garage door to gain intro to the business.

Police say the suspects stole $3,000 worth of nail guns. The suspects left traveling eastbound on Shelby Drive.

Memphis Police ask that anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

