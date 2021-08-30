Rain & wind for the Mid-South today into early Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -- We are beginning to see rain slowly moving in from south to north as Ida drives in tropical moisture. The latest path of Ida will keep the center of circulation passing to the southeast of Oxford, MS into tonight. Despite, the center passing to our southeast plenty of moisture will wrap around the storm leaving us with periods of heavy rain and gusty wind at times, especially in north Mississippi.

THE REST OF TODAY: Cloudy with periods of rain especially for areas along and south of I-40. Some areas will north of I-40 will stay dry all day. Highs will be in the lower 80s and southeasterly winds at 10-20 mph but some higher gusts will be possible this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Windy with periods of rain, mainly east of the Mississippi River in west Tennessee and north Mississippi. Lows will be near 70. Winds northeast 15-25 mph. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy early with a few showers. Some sun is possible in spots in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s with overnight lows near 70.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows near 70. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s with low humidity.

WEEKEND: Expect sun with a few clouds and highs around 90. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70.

