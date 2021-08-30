Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.

This week, Dr. Mazumder provide a snapshot of the state of hospitalizations amid the Delta variant surge. She also expounded on the difference between a third shot of the vaccine and the booster shot.

Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida continued coverage
Watch Live: Continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Ida
Ida Track
Today is a First Alert Weather Day
Breakdown: What is the strongest side of the hurricane
William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder
Schools close as Hurricane Ida strengthens

Latest News

Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 30
Health dept. reports over 3,000 active pediatric cases in Shelby County
Tennessee schools can request remote learning due to virus
Hurricane Ida forces Mississippi to close some vaccination and testing sites
Ida forces Mississippi to close some vaccination and testing sites