Police issue City Watch for missing endangered 8-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for an 8-year-old Memphis boy they say was last seen before he went to go spend the weekend with his father.

A City Watch Alert has been issued for Preston Buggs. According to the alert, Preston’s mom dropped him off with his father, Jeremy Williams, for the weekend. The father is allegedly not answering calls and did not show at the pickup location to return Preston to his mother.

Preston is believed to be endangered.

He is described as four feet tall, weighs 34 pounds and was last seen wearing a short-sleeve shirt with black shorts and blue and orange shoes. The child also suffers from Bronchitis and asthma.

A description for Williams is unavailable, but investigators say the 35-year-old was last seen driving a light blue Nissan Maxima with a white hood and temporary tags.

If you have any information on this case, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or missing persons at 901-636-4479.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.