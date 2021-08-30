North Mississippi prepares for hurricane Ida

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Deputy Director of DeSoto County EMA Josh Harper says that North Mississippi is preparing for the incoming storm.

“Each disaster brings its own level of challenges and, you know, obstacles and stuff like that, but I have a lot of confidence in our pre-plans and our personnel and our equipment,” Harper said.

While Mississippi’s Task Force 1 is on the Gulf Coast, Harper leads emergency management efforts in DeSoto County.

Harper is the county’s EMA Deputy Director, and his Director leads Task Force 1, which consists of trained firefighters from across North Mississippi, including Corinth, Lafayette County, and Southaven, the best for the job, according to Harper.

“Not only do they have the best training that’s offered, the best equipment that’s offered, a lot of them have many, many years of hurricane and tornado response experience, some dating all they way back to Hurricane Katrina,” Harper said.

Harper and his team of storm watchers keep a close eye on the storm’s path, with eyes from all over the state feeding back to this one room in DeSoto County.

County resources are ready at all times, and, regardless of what Ida brings this way, Harper says there’s a plan in place.

“No matter what happens, we’re going to deliver a very well-rounded, organized, and coordinated response, whether it be flooding, high winds, or both,” Harper said.

