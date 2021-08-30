MLGW talks preps for potential impacts from Ida

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water is preparing for the Bluff City to see the tail end of what’s left of Hurricane Ida.

Ida weakened to a tropical storm early Monday morning after ravaging through parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. THough MLGW is not sure exactly how hard the store will hit Memphis, it is expected to bring about three to six inches of rain and heavy winds starting around 3 p.m.

The utility says its crews are ready to hit the ground running to respond to any damage or outage reported in the area but it could take some time due to current COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Director of Public Works Robert Knecht says crews will be working around the clock to make repairs as efficiently as possible.

To report any downed wires or gas leaks MLGW asks customers to call 901-528-4465.

Additional MLGW contact information for customers:

Outage Reporting: (901) 544-6500

Customer Care Center: (901) 544-MLGW (6549)

MLGW also has a storm readiness guide to help you prepare for weather emergencies:

