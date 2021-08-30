Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Hurricane Ida overtakes the Mighty Mississippi, forcing it to flow backwards

A man walks along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early...
A man walks along the Mississippi River near the French Quarter as the sun rises and the early effects of Hurricane Ida are felt, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It seems the Mississippi River was no match for Hurricane Ida, with the Category 4 storm at one point causing the river to reverse course.

According to USA Today, a U.S. Geological Survey gauge near New Orleans detected the Mississippi River’s flow moving backwards Sunday.

“U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokesman Ricky Boyette confirmed engineers detected a ‘negative flow’ on the Mississippi River as a result of storm surge,” USA Today wrote.

President Biden also remarked on the phenomena, saying Monday, “At one point, Ida literally changed the direction of the Mississippi River.”

Scott Perrien, a supervising hydrologist with the USGS Lower Mississippi Gulf Water Science Center in Louisiana, told CNN that while this also occurred during Hurricane Katrina, it is “extremely uncommon.”

At its strongest, Hurricane Ida’s winds reached 150 mph, tying for the fifth-strongest hurricane to hit the U.S.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida continued coverage
Watch Live: Continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Ida
Ida Track
Today is a First Alert Weather Day
William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Ida weakens to tropical storm, expected to bring heavy rain to the Mid-South
Breakdown: What is the strongest side of the hurricane

Latest News

Shelby County Health Department renewing health order with booster shot guidance
Shelby County Health Department renewing health order with booster shot guidance
Man dead after Whitehaven shooting; one person detained
Man dead after Whitehaven shooting; one person detained
DA’s office to release video showing shooting death of man killed by Memphis security guard
DA’s office to release video showing shooting death of man killed by Memphis security guard
St. Jude Ironman 70.3 Memphis set to take place October 2021
St. Jude Ironman 70.3 Memphis set to take place October 2021
Alvin Motley
DA’s office to release video showing shooting death of man killed by Memphis security guard