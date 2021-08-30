Advertise with Us
Health dept. reports over 3,000 active pediatric cases in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 30
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - August 30(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 8,303 active cases in Shelby County Monday, 3,005 of which are pediatric cases.

The Delta variant, a highly transmissible variant of COVID-19, is spreading like wildfire and is heavily impacting children.

The health department also reported another 414 new COVID-19 cases with 18 additional deaths bringing the county’s total case count 124,646 with a pandemic death toll of 1,862.

The seven-day rolling average of cases per day is 598 and SCHD put a new mask mandate in place on August 20.

The latest weekly positivity rate is 21.2 percent as of the week ending on August 21. This is the first time it’s dropped in the last seven weeks.

As of Monday morning, 462,542 people have been fully vaccinated in the area. The goal is to reach “herd immunity” with 700,000 people fully vaccinated.



