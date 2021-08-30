Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day as the remnants of Ida move through the Mid-South

By Ron Childers
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ida is now a Tropical Depression as it continues to move north toward the Mid-South. The core of the storm is now tracking farther east which greatly limits the more significant aspects of the storm and its impact on the Mid-South. However, a Flash Flood Watch and Wind Advisory remain in place through Tuesday morning for much of the area.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain, a Northeast wind at 20 to 30 MPH and gusting, and overnight lows near 70.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with morning showers along with a North wind at 15 MPH and high temperatures in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing sky with a light Northwest wind and lows again near 70.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny each day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows near 70. Labor Day will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with highs again near 90.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida continued coverage
Watch Live: Continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Ida
Ida Track
Today is a First Alert Weather Day
William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder
Breakdown: What is the strongest side of the hurricane
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Ida weakens to tropical storm, expected to bring heavy rain to the Mid-South

Latest News

Monday evening weather update
Monday evening weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-August 31, 2021
Mississippi emergency officials said they’re better prepared for Hurricane Ida than they were...
Critical care patients moving to hospitals in central, north Miss. in wake of Hurricane Ida
Oxford Fire Department
Oxford first responders prepared for Tropical Depression Ida
First responders were called out to Ridge Road in Central, La. on Sunday, August 29, 2021, to...
2 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ida, widespread damage