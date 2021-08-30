First Alert Weather Day as the remnants of Ida move through the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ida is now a Tropical Depression as it continues to move north toward the Mid-South. The core of the storm is now tracking farther east which greatly limits the more significant aspects of the storm and its impact on the Mid-South. However, a Flash Flood Watch and Wind Advisory remain in place through Tuesday morning for much of the area.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain, a Northeast wind at 20 to 30 MPH and gusting, and overnight lows near 70.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with morning showers along with a North wind at 15 MPH and high temperatures in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing sky with a light Northwest wind and lows again near 70.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny each day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows near 70. Labor Day will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with highs again near 90.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.