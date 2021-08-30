First Alert Weather Day: Ida weakens to tropical storm, expected bring heavy rain to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ida is now a tropical storm. The latest track will keep the center of the storm southeast of Oxford, Mississippi later Monday into tonight. There will still be heavy rain and gusty wind at times, mainly in north Mississippi.

TODAY: Cloudy with showers by late afternoon into the evening, mainly in north Mississippi and areas south of I-40. Some areas will stay dry all day. Highs will be around 80 or so. Winds will be southeast 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Windy with periods of rain, mainly east of the Mississippi River in west Tennessee and north Mississippi. Lows will be near 70. Winds northeast 15-25 mph. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy early with a few showers. Some sun is possible in spots in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s with overnight lows near 70.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid-80s with lows near 70. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the mid-60s with low humidity.

WEEKEND: Expect sun with a few clouds and highs around 90. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

