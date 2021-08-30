Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder

William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
William Oliver charged with reckless homicide(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child is dead and her father is behind bars after thinking she was an intruder in their home.

According to an affidavit, William Oliver told police he was checking the home for intruders after the child’s mother said she heard a noise. When he went to check the bedroom closet, he slid back the door where he saw a silhouette and fired the gun.

The figure was discovered to be his 8-year-old daughter A’layla Bassett.

Investigators say the child had a gunshot wound to the left chest area when she arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle overnight Friday. There were also four additional children in the home during the incident.

Oliver is charged with reckless homicide in the death of his daughter.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida continued coverage
Watch Live: Continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Ida
Ida Track
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day: Here’s how you can prepare
Breakdown: What is the strongest side of the hurricane
Schools close as Hurricane Ida strengthens
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Afghan official says 3 children killed in US strike on IS

Latest News

Hurricane Ida forces Mississippi to close some vaccination and testing sites
Ida forces Mississippi to close some vaccination and testing sites
Preston Buggs
Police issue City Watch for missing endangered 8-year-old boy
Hurricane Ida continued coverage
Watch Live: Continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Ida
Darryle Tate mugshot
Security guard dies, attempted murder charge upgraded to second-degree