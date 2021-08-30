Advertise with Us
1 death attributed to Hurricane Ida, widespread damage

By Samantha Morgan
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The destructive and deadly Hurricane Ida is causing widespread damage across Louisiana due to its historic strength.

“First of all, this storm was every bit as devastating as advertised. From the perspective of the strength at landfall and the continued strength,” said Governor John Bel Edwards during a phone call to WAFB shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday evening. “The wind speed, the surge, the rain, it’s all been very devastating.”

A fallen tree is responsible for the first reported fatality. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the tree fell on a residence off Highway 621 in Prairieville. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Louisiana Department of Health reported the victim was a 60-year-old man.

Sheriff Bobby Webre says there were other people in the home at the time the tree fell.

First responders were called out to Ridge Road in Central to try to save a woman trapped inside a mobile home damaged by a fallen tree. Firefighters were eventually able to get the woman out of the mobile home and she appeared to be okay. She was taken to the hospital to be checked out. There was no word on her condition.

Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 at 11:55 a.m. at Port Fourchon. Shortly after landfall, officials in St. Bernard Parish reported that 22 barges broke loose from their mooring and were drifting in the Mississippi River.

The storm hit on the 16th anniversary of when Hurricane Katrina destroyed New Orleans due to a systematic failure in the levee system. New Orleans also suffered major infrastructure damage with Hurricane Ida with the collapse of a major electrical transmission tower. The damage caused a city-wide power outage.

RELATED: Major electrical tower collapse leaves New Orleans completely without power

Gov. Edwards noted that roughly 800,000 electricity outages were reported as of 9 p.m. Sunday.

Curfews are in place across the state as Ida barrels across the state during the overnight hours.

A Livingston Parish fire chief told WAFB’s Austin Kemker he had to tell a stranded family that they were unable to rescue them because the road was blocked by trees. The family called for assistance because they became stuck on the roadway by two downed trees that fell across the roadway.

“The fire chief I was talking to said it was one of the hardest decisions he’s had to make in his career was to tell that family that they are going to have to ride this storm out in their car,” Kemker said.

“We’re going to have tremendous amount of damage from all sources,” Governor Edwards added. “Because of the continued threats of the weather, it really is going to be about first light in the morning before we can get out around southeast Louisiana in a robust way doing search and rescue.”

We will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

