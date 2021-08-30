Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

1 dead in single-car crash near North Memphis

Memphis police investigating deadly crash
Memphis police investigating deadly crash(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a fatal single-car crash that left one person dead Monday morning.

Officers on the scene say a gray van was found wrecked in a yard at Vollintine Avenue and Alaska Street near North Memphis.

The victim has not been identified and it is unclear how the accident happened.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida continued coverage
Watch Live: Continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Ida
Ida Track
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day: Here’s how you can prepare
Breakdown: What is the strongest side of the hurricane
Schools close as Hurricane Ida strengthens
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Afghan official says 3 children killed in US strike on IS

Latest News

Tennessee schools can request remote learning due to virus
Preston Buggs
City Watch for missing endangered 8-year-old boy canceled, found unharmed
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Ida weakens to tropical storm, expected to bring heavy rain to the Mid-South
North Mississippi prepares for hurricane Ida
North Mississippi prepares for Hurricane Ida