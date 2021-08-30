1 dead in single-car crash near North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a fatal single-car crash that left one person dead Monday morning.

Officers on the scene say a gray van was found wrecked in a yard at Vollintine Avenue and Alaska Street near North Memphis.

The victim has not been identified and it is unclear how the accident happened.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Officers are on the scene of a crash at Alaska and Vollintine. A gray van was found wrecked in a yard. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 30, 2021

