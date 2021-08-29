Advertise with Us
Two homicides, four stabbing victims in Dyersburg

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Brandon Richard
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This morning around 1:52 a.m., Dyersburg police responded to Chequers, 110 South Main, in reference to a stabbing.

Police discovered that four individuals had been stabbed on the parking lot following an altercation after leaving the establishment.

All four victims were transported by private vehicles to West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg, where one of the victims, Jadarius Jenkins, 22, Dyersburg, died from his injuries.

The other victims sustained critical injuries. Their conditions and location of continued medical care are unknown at this time.

Suspect Robert T Chesser, 25, was arrested after a Dyersburg police officer spotted him on Troy Avenue near Tucker Street. Chesser was later charged by DPD detectives for 1st degree murder, and three counts of criminal attempt first degree murder.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell said that additional off duty personnel had to respond to West Tennessee Healthcare due to the large crowd that gathered at the hospital, with many being disorderly.

Additionally DPD requested mutual aid assistance from Dyer County deputies working who assisted with securing the inside of the hospital.

While DPD was making attempts to clear the parking lot, a disturbance ensued and as officers began approaching the crowd, a weapon was fired.

Officers were able to determine that Ayana T Johnson, 46, Dyersburg, fired a handgun in the air after a group of individuals attempted to assault her son. Johnson was found to have the handgun concealed in her waistline. Johnson was cited to Dyersburg City Court and released for discharging a firearm in the city limits.

The crowd started to disperse with officers remaining on the scene until around 4:49 a.m., when DPD responded to a report of a shooting victim on Countryman.

Officers arrived to discover Kenneth W Griffin, 43, Dyersburg, deceased on the side of the road. Griffen’s bike was discovered next to his body.

No suspects have been identified and anyone with information is urged to call 311, 285-1212, or Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

