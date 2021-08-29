Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray...
Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page. (Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — A man who led efforts in his Central Texas community against mask wearing and other preventative measures during the coronavirus pandemic has died from COVID-19, one month after being admitted to the emergency room.

Caleb Wallace died on Saturday, his wife Jessica Wallace said on a GoFundMe page where she had been posting updates on his condition, the San Angelo Standard-Times reported Saturday.

He was 30 years old and a father of three children.

His wife is pregnant with their fourth child.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida continued coverage
Watch Live: Continuing coverage of Hurricane Ida
COVID-19 testing high, vaccinations extremely low at one site in Memphis
Memphis site sees drastic difference in number of COVID-19 tests and vaccines administered
Dispatch positions eliminated in Hardeman County
Vaccine
Third COVID-19 vaccine dose offered at Shelby County community sites
Traffic Alert: Lane closures after accident
Lane closures after accident

Latest News

This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
LIVE: Hurricane Ida winds hit 150 mph ahead of Louisiana strike
A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Biden aide: US has capacity to evacuate Americans remaining in Afghanistan
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Hurricane Ida
Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic on Sunday.
Forecasters: Tropical Storm Julian forms in Atlantic Ocean; no threat to land