Southern Heritage Classic partners with health officials for vaccination clinic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With college football upon us, one of the Mid-South’s most famous matchups, the Southern Heritage Classic, held a vaccination event today to promote safety among attendants.

Vaccinations numbers rising in Shelby County, with the latest 7-day rolling average at 2,031 vaccinations, nearly triple of the lowest point of the COVID-19 Delta Variant surge, 761 on July 7.

The Shelby County Health Department’s goal of vaccinating 700,000 of its population is still only 65% percent of the way through.

To promote health and safety for college football, the Tennessee Department of Health and the Southern Heritage Classic partnered together for a vaccination event on Saturday.

“We need to be vaccinated; we need to masked up,” said Dr. Ted Lyons, Co-Owner of Shot Rx.

Since the Liberty Bowl intends to host events at max capacity, local leaders are saying the least we can do for the Southern Heritage Classic, is protect as many fans from COVID-19 as possible.

“It makes more sense to use the influence of the classic for good, as opposed to something negative coming out of it,” said State Representative G.A. Hardaway.

“In large crowds, we can’t always have social distancing, but we can have vaccination, masking, and sanitizing our hands at all times,” Lyons said.

With the daily vaccination numbers rising each day, the hope is Memphians and Shelby County residents will be able to bring daily case numbers down and keep traditions like Southern Heritage Classic alive and at full capacity.

There are other large-scale events just weeks, if not days, away like the Delta Fair coming up, and health officials from Shelby County are urging people in the coming weekends to be smart, mask up, and, above all, get vaccinated.

