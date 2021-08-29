Shelby County reports 916 new COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 916 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday morning.

There are currently 8,366 active cases of the coronavirus in Shelby County.

According to the health department there have been 124,232 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 1,844 deaths, in Shelby County.

The seven day rolling average of cases per day is 675 and SCHD put a new mask mandate in place August 20.

The latest weekly positivity rate is 21.2 percent as of the week ending in August 21, this is the first time it’s dropped in the last seven weeks.

As of Sunday morning, 461,607 people have been fully vaccinated in the area. The goal is to reach “herd immunity” with 700,000 people fully vaccinated.

