Schools close as Hurricane Ida strengthens

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Hurricane Ida continues to strengthen and head towards the Gulf Coast, many schools have decided to close on Monday, August 30.

Pearl Public School District announced all schools and offices will be closed on Monday. Rankin County and Madison County Schools also announced they will be closed.

Brookhaven School District says all schools, offices, and departments will be closed on Monday. Extracurricular activities, practices, and rehearsals will be postponed.

Wilkinson County School District announced all schools will be closed due to the threat of inclement weather and poor road conditions.

William Carey University says all offices of the Hattiesburg, Tradition, and Baton Rouge campuses will be closed on Monday. The university says classes will shift online if conditions permit.

Mississippi College announced campus will be closed and classes canceled on Monday, August 30.

Walthall County Schools will be closed on Monday, according to Superintendent Wade Carney.

Hinds County School District says schools will be closed on Monday and asks students, parents, and staff to stay up-to-date through the district’s website and School Connect app.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.