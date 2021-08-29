Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day: Here’s how you can prepare

The latest on Hurricane Ida
The latest on Hurricane Ida(National Hurricane Center)
By Sagay Galindo
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Monday is a First Alert Weather Day as Hurricane Ida is expected to become a major hurricane before making landfall this afternoon on the Louisiana coast. Ida will track north over the next few days and weaken once it moves inland however, it will bring heavy rain and gusty wind to the Mid-South mainly by Monday and into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has already placed a few areas in north Mississippi under a Flash Flood Watch for Monday and Tuesday. Whether you are under the watch or not, flooding will be possible for the entire Mid-South with the threat for heavy, steady rain.

Flash Flood Watch due to the track of Hurricane Ida
Flash Flood Watch due to the track of Hurricane Ida(WMC First Alert Weather)

Based on the latest info rainfall totals will vary and the highest amounts could fall in north Mississippi as some of the rain bands from the remnants of Ida spread across the Mid-South. Some localized higher amounts up to 5 inches will also be possible.

Rainfall totlas for the Mid-South from Ida
Rainfall totlas for the Mid-South from Ida(WMC First Alert Weather)

In addition, the threat for Tropical Storm force winds will be possible on Monday. Some areas could receive gusts as highs as 40 mph. This means that power outages may be possible.

Futurecast Mon eve wind gust from the remnants of Ida
Futurecast Mon eve wind gust from the remnants of Ida(WMC First Alert Weather)

Although, most of the widespread heavy rain will fall on Monday there will still be some periods off and on rain into Tuesday as the remnants of Ida move to the north and east. By Wednesday most of the rain will be gone but a few showers may still reach the Mid-South on the back side of the system as it moves away.

Take some time now to prepare. Make sure your weather radio is on, has fresh batteries, and the volume is up. Secure any loose or light outdoor items. Review your safety plan with your family so that everyone knows what to do and where to go if warnings are issued.

Also, be sure to follow WMC Action News 5 and the First Alert Weather Team on social media for additional updates.

You can also track the storm and get the latest updates from the National Hurricane Center on the First Alert Weather app. If you don’t have the app then take a moment to download for Apple or Android it to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location. You will also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Stay weather aware now through Tuesday and stay with WMC Action News 5 for additional updates and information.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida continued coverage
Watch Live: Continuing coverage of Hurricane Ida
COVID-19 testing high, vaccinations extremely low at one site in Memphis
Memphis site sees drastic difference in number of COVID-19 tests and vaccines administered
Dispatch positions eliminated in Hardeman County
Vaccine
Third COVID-19 vaccine dose offered at Shelby County community sites
Memphis police investigating child shot in Boxtown community
Child dies after accidental shooting in Boxtown community

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Heavy rain and wind on the way to start the week
A few showers tomorrow but rain will be likely from the remnants of Ida Monday
The remnants of Hurricane Ida will likely bring rain and wind to the Mid-South
Tracking Hurricane Ida that is expected to strengthen. The remnants will likely impact us next...
Tracking Hurricane Ida and potential impacts on the Mid-South