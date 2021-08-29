Monday is a First Alert Weather Day: Here’s how you can prepare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Monday is a First Alert Weather Day as Hurricane Ida is expected to become a major hurricane before making landfall this afternoon on the Louisiana coast. Ida will track north over the next few days and weaken once it moves inland however, it will bring heavy rain and gusty wind to the Mid-South mainly by Monday and into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has already placed a few areas in north Mississippi under a Flash Flood Watch for Monday and Tuesday. Whether you are under the watch or not, flooding will be possible for the entire Mid-South with the threat for heavy, steady rain.

Flash Flood Watch due to the track of Hurricane Ida (WMC First Alert Weather)

Based on the latest info rainfall totals will vary and the highest amounts could fall in north Mississippi as some of the rain bands from the remnants of Ida spread across the Mid-South. Some localized higher amounts up to 5 inches will also be possible.

Rainfall totlas for the Mid-South from Ida (WMC First Alert Weather)

In addition, the threat for Tropical Storm force winds will be possible on Monday. Some areas could receive gusts as highs as 40 mph. This means that power outages may be possible.

Futurecast Mon eve wind gust from the remnants of Ida (WMC First Alert Weather)

Although, most of the widespread heavy rain will fall on Monday there will still be some periods off and on rain into Tuesday as the remnants of Ida move to the north and east. By Wednesday most of the rain will be gone but a few showers may still reach the Mid-South on the back side of the system as it moves away.

Take some time now to prepare. Make sure your weather radio is on, has fresh batteries, and the volume is up. Secure any loose or light outdoor items. Review your safety plan with your family so that everyone knows what to do and where to go if warnings are issued.

Stay weather aware now through Tuesday and stay with WMC Action News 5 for additional updates and information.

