Man shot, in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Getwell Road early Sunday morning.

Police say they found one man with gunshot wounds and he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers report that the suspects fled the scene in a gray and black sedan.

Memphis Police encourage anyone with information about this instance to call Crime Stoppers at 524-CASH.

