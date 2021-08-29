Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man shot, in critical condition

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Getwell Road early Sunday morning.

Police say they found one man with gunshot wounds and he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers report that the suspects fled the scene in a gray and black sedan.

Memphis Police encourage anyone with information about this instance to call Crime Stoppers at 524-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida continued coverage
Watch Live: Continuing coverage of Hurricane Ida
COVID-19 testing high, vaccinations extremely low at one site in Memphis
Memphis site sees drastic difference in number of COVID-19 tests and vaccines administered
Dispatch positions eliminated in Hardeman County
Vaccine
Third COVID-19 vaccine dose offered at Shelby County community sites
Traffic Alert: Lane closures after accident
Lane closures after accident

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccination Update August 29
Shelby County reports 916 new COVID-19 cases
Hurricane Ida forces Mississippi to close some vaccination and testing sites
Covid-19 vaccine
Southern Heritage Classic partners with health officials for vaccination clinic
A few showers tomorrow but rain will be likely from the remnants of Ida Monday
The remnants of Hurricane Ida will likely bring rain and wind to the Mid-South