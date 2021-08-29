Hurricane Ida forces Mississippi to close some vaccination and testing sites

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hurricane Ida is forcing COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites to close in central and southern Mississippi.

It comes at a time when hospitals are already swamped with a record number of COVID-19 patients.

After wreaking havoc along the Gulf Coast, the remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to pummel parts of the Mid-South with heavy winds, rain, and even possible tornadoes.

Gov. Tate Reeves spoke with President Biden this weekend in preparation for Ida’s unwelcomed visit which comes at the worst possible time when Mississippi hospitals are at maximum capacity from the pandemic.

“Hurricanes present real challenges even if COVID did not exist,” said Reeves.

State leaders say some critical care patients are being diverted to hospitals in the northern part of Mississippi instead of the southern part, where conditions are expected to be worse.

Reeves says partnerships and additional resources like hundreds of extra healthcare workers, who were brought into the state because of the pandemic, are in place to ensure all patients continue receiving the care they need.

“We’re going to have challenges and that’s the reason we have worked with, we have requested, and we have received the support of the federal government to have additional assets to move patients in the event that that’s going to be the case,” said Reeves.

Vaccinations, which had picked up in recent weeks, will likely slow for a couple of days.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced the closure of several COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites in southern and central Mississippi.

“To ensure the safety of our patients as well as the teams that provide testing around the state of Mississippi for COVID, we will suspend some testing on Monday and potentially Tuesday,” said Jim Craig, Director of Health Protection at MSDH. “Vaccinations in some of our county health departments may be suspended Monday.”

Craig advises people to call ahead if they have an appointment to make sure the site is still open.

In anticipation of power outages, the department says field teams are moving the vaccine to places with generators, so it can continue to be stored at the proper temperature.

“We’re better prepared today than we were for Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago, but we’re also dealing this time with a major pandemic,” said Craig.

