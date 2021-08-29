Heavy rain and wind on the way to start the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hurricane Ida is now a strong Category 4 storm with winds at 145 mph near the center. Ida will make landfall later this afternoon near Houma, LA. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center continues to show the remnants of the storm moving through parts of the Mid-South Monday and Tuesday. This will mean heavy rain at times and gusty wind will also be possible.

TODAY: Sun with increasing clouds by late afternoon into the evening with a few showers. Highs will be near 90. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a few showers and storms, lows near 70. Winds southeast 5-10 mph.

REMNANTS OF IDA MONDAY AND TUESDAY: Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain moving into north MS by midday and the rest of the Mid-South by evening and continuing overnight. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with wind gusts to 20 mph. Expect bands of rain and wind Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds could gust to 40 mph in some areas. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and a few storms. Highs will be near 80 with overnight lows near 70.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers early. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows near 70. Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

Spencer Denton

Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

