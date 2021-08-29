Heavy rain & wind from Ida will will arrive tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hurricane Ida made landfall early this afternoon near Grand Isle, Louisiana as a Category 4. Ida will continue to track northeast bringing the remnants of the storm through parts of the Mid-South Monday and Tuesday. This will mean periods of heavy rain and gusty wind will also be possible. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all areas in the Mid-South east of the Mississippi River for Monday and Tuesday. A Wind Advisory has also been issued for parts of the area from Monday afternoon through early Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a few showers and storms, lows near 70 and southeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.

REMNANTS OF IDA MONDAY AND TUESDAY: Monday will be mostly cloudy with rain moving into north MS by midday and the rest of the Mid-South by late afternoon and evening and continuing overnight. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with sustained winds at 15-25 but higher gusts are possible. Expect periods of heavy rain and wind to continue into Tuesday but the widespread rain will taper off by Tuesday night although there still could be a few passing showers. Highs Tuesday will be in the lower 80s and lows near 70.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday skies will gradually become partly cloudy with a slight chance of a few showers early. Highs will be in the mid 80s with lows near 70. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and dry with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly sunny on Saturday and partly cloudy on Sunday with highs near 90 and lows near 70.

